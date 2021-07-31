James Roy Benjamin

Jim earned a living as an executive sales professional with Western Publishing and other corporations. He was a handsome, classy-dressing, romantic husband who adored his wife, Dianthe. He was the committed manly dad every child desires. He had a positive infectious attitude toward life including his marriage, raising kids, professional sales, golfing and fishing just to mention a few. He was a friend to many and a stranger to none. He will be dearly missed by all. While Jim was passionate about all the roles mentioned above, more than anything, he would want you to know the truth of the Good News of the gospel of Jesus Christ that saved him by the gracious love and mercy of God. Jim valued Christ’s redeeming love and sacrifice so much that he desired nothing more than to share the good news of the hope within him with everyone he met. If you met Jim, you knew his loving concern for you and your soul.