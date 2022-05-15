James Robert Foster

March 23, 1951—May 6, 2022

RACINE—James R. Foster, age 71, passed away at his residence, Friday, May 6, 2022. He was born in Racine, March 23, 1951, son of the late Marvin and Stella (Nee: Ziolkowski) Foster Sr.

Jim was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1969.” Jim held many positions throughout his working career including, sales, nursing assistant, carpentry, plumbing, electrical and general construction. He will be remembered most as a generous, giving, caring person willing to give of his time, talent and lend a helping hand to all who needed him. Through the years he coached basketball, baseball, football, especially loving and playing in the local Turkey Bowl games. Jim was an avid Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Braves fan.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his brothers: Marvin “Skip” (Kathy) Foster Jr., Richard “Dick” (Terrie) Foster; sister, Cynthia “Cindy” Foster (Frank Giandenoto); special nephews: Gary Thompson, Brad (Naomi) Foster, Marc (Jennifer) Giandenoto; great-niece, Addison Giandenoto; other relatives; and many dear friends with a special “Thank you” to the Mian family for their response and support.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Sue Foster and nephew, Brian Foster.

Funeral services celebrating Jim’s life will be held at the Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation Tuesday at 9:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. followed by a short service. Private interment will be held for the family at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, 4019 43rd St., Kenosha, WI, 53144 or to the charity of your choice.

