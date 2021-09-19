James Ralph Haack (Jim)

One of the best things that happened to Jim was his spending ten years as a boarding student at the Wisconsin School for the Visually Handicapped in Janesville. The loving teachers and staff became the family he needed to learn about life and prepare for his future. They taught him music, and as he grew, he progressed from a violin all the way to an upright bass, an instrument he played professionally in all genres of music even though he could not read music. They also taught him to tune pianos, and further training in Washington state taught him to rebuild and repair pianos. He tuned for the greatest piano artists at the Performing Arts Center and other major venues, as well as the pianos in hundreds of homes in the Milwaukee area. While he could never drive a car, he was a familiar sight on his trusty Raleigh bicycle as he rode from job to job. Most weekends he played in restaurants, clubs, weddings, festivals and parties. One of his favorite gigs was a summer playing jazz on the Clipper Ship as it cruised on Lake Michigan. When he wasn’t creating music, he loved to work on electronics, despite his limited vision, and could repair anything electrical. He created a life that included all his favorite things, faith, family, music, electronics and friends. Jim never let his blindness slow him down, nor did he suffer from self-pity or anger at his challenges. He just got on with life.