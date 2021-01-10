 Skip to main content
James R. Walters
James R. Walters

James R. Walters

RACINE — James R. Walters, age 85, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

Surviving are his wife, MaryJane (Nee: Cronin) Factor, other relatives and friends. Jim was a longtime member and former 2-time Commodore of the 5th Street Yacht Club.

Per Jim’s wishes, no services will be held. Memorials to the Salvation Army have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

