RACINE — James R. Walters, age 85, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
Surviving are his wife, MaryJane (Nee: Cronin) Factor, other relatives and friends. Jim was a longtime member and former 2-time Commodore of the 5th Street Yacht Club.
Per Jim’s wishes, no services will be held. Memorials to the Salvation Army have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
