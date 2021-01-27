June 16, 1956—January 4, 2021

RACINE—James R. Tilley passed away on Monday morning, January 4, 2021 at Seasons Hospice-Ignite in Oak Creek.

James was born in Highland Park, Il on June 16, 1956, son of the late Robert and Veronica (nee: Schwalbach) Tilley.

Jim was a proud graduate of St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1974”. He was employed with Western Publishing as a journeyman printer for over twenty years. A gun enthusiast and whiskey aficionado, Jim was a member of the NRA and former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Jim will be dearly missed by his children, Cori Tilley, Michael Tilley, Tricia Tilley and Kristina (Xavier “Six Wings”) Tilley; siblings, Michael Tilley, Patrick Tilley, David Tilley, and Anne Tilley; brother-in-law, Larry Kennedy; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Jim was also preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Kevin, his sister, Janet Kennedy, and best friend, Frank Bacewicz.

There will be visitation at the funeral home on Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. with a memorial service to start at 7:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, Milwaukee. Donations can be made to the family or St. Catherine’s High School.