James R. Roberson

November 6, 1950—January 7, 2021
RACINE—James M. Roberson, age 70, unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on Thursday morning, January 7, 2021.
James was born in Chicago, IL on November 6, 1950, son of James V. and Virginia (nee: Wilkins) Roberson.
Jim graduated from Antioch High School and attended college at Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology at St. Louis University. On September 23, 1972, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Karin M. Oldenburg. Jim was employed at ABB in New Berlin, WI for the past ten years. He had previously worked at Holt Electric Inc and Century 21 in Racine. He was a member of Racine Bible Church and the RBC golf league. He also held several different leadership positions at RBC over many years. In his spare time, Jim loved golfing, cooking, anything technology related and the Green Bay Packers. Above all, he loved his time with his family, especially supporting his grandchildren in their sports and music and teaching them to cook.
Jim will be dearly missed by his loving wife of forty eight years, Karin; children, Holly (Brian) Tuinstra, Heather (Ian) Bagley, Kenny (Jessica) Roberson; grandchildren, Jordan and Carly Tuinstra, Makenna and Jonah Bagley, Sawyer and Grant Roberson; mother, Virginia Roberson; siblings, Janet (Daris) Long, Keith (Patty) Roberson, Karen Roberson, Kent (Andrea) Roberson, Kris (Megan) Roberson; sisters-in-law, Barbara (Robert) Hosch, Jan (Rich) Krause; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his father, James V. and nephew, Andrew Long.
Memorial services will be held at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring Street, on Saturday, January 23, 2021, 2:30 p.m. Visitation will be held at the church Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:30 p.m. Memorials to Racine Bible Church Missions or Rawhide Youth Services have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
