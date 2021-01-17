James R. Roberson

Jim graduated from Antioch High School and attended college at Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology at St. Louis University. On September 23, 1972, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Karin M. Oldenburg. Jim was employed at ABB in New Berlin, WI for the past ten years. He had previously worked at Holt Electric Inc and Century 21 in Racine. He was a member of Racine Bible Church and the RBC golf league. He also held several different leadership positions at RBC over many years. In his spare time, Jim loved golfing, cooking, anything technology related and the Green Bay Packers. Above all, he loved his time with his family, especially supporting his grandchildren in their sports and music and teaching them to cook.