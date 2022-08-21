James R. Lehman

Sept. 25, 1948—Aug. 16, 2022
RACINE—James Robert Lehman, “Jim”, age 73, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born in Racine, September 25, 1948, son of the late Robert and Beatrice (Nee: Jensen) Lehman.
Jim graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1966” and earned an associate degree in marketing from Gateway Technical College. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy stationed in Vietnam from 1967-1969. Jim was employed by S.C. Johnson and Son for 42 years, retiring in 2007. He was a member of the Johnson Twenty Year Club and enjoyed coffee clutching with the Thursday Retirees. Jim was an avid fisherman and enjoyed traveling these past ten years with Gloria especially up in Door County. He will be remembered as a kindhearted, generous, social butterfly, who enjoyed his phone conversations with friends and family. He was always there to share advice when asked. Above all he treasured the time spent with his family, especially his grandkids and great-grandson. He will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his loving companion, Gloria Holtz; children: Nicole (Ryan) Krause, Mark (Amanda) Lehman; grandchildren: Jordan and Emma Lehman, Devin Krause; great-grandson, Izayiah Lehman; siblings: Mary (Louis) Freeman, Paul Lehman, Laura Lehman; the Holtz family: Michael (Sarah) Holtz, Brian (Jennifer) Holtz ,Timothy (Terri) Holtz, Rachael Holtz and their children: Miranda, Christopher, Zachary, Cloey, Ella, Brandon, and Zeke; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Thursday, August 25, 2022, 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 10:00—11:00 AM. Entombment with Full Military Honors will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 9:00 AM at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. Memorials to the Healthcare Network or the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin have been suggested.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bill Lovdahl and the Ascension All Saints ICU Staff for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST.
RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to: www.meredithfuneralhome.com