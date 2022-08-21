James R. Lehman

Jim graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1966” and earned an associate degree in marketing from Gateway Technical College. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy stationed in Vietnam from 1967-1969. Jim was employed by S.C. Johnson and Son for 42 years, retiring in 2007. He was a member of the Johnson Twenty Year Club and enjoyed coffee clutching with the Thursday Retirees. Jim was an avid fisherman and enjoyed traveling these past ten years with Gloria especially up in Door County. He will be remembered as a kindhearted, generous, social butterfly, who enjoyed his phone conversations with friends and family. He was always there to share advice when asked. Above all he treasured the time spent with his family, especially his grandkids and great-grandson. He will be dearly missed.