Dec. 16, 1944 - Jan. 13, 2023

HONEY CREEK - James R. Johnson, 78, of Honey Creek, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Honey Creek, Wisconsin on December 16, 1944, he was the son of Ron and Gladys Johnson. He was a lifetime resident of the Honey Creek area and graduated from Burlington High School. On June 28, 1969, he was united in marriage to Betty J. Matezevich. Following marriage, they resided in Elkhorn for one year before returning to Honey Creek where they raised their family. Betty preceded him in death on February 14, 2016.

Jim worked as a superintendent for Walworth County Highway Department. He loved trains, cats and spending time outside. He was also very proud of his yard.

Jim is survived by his children: Timothy (Kathy) and Daniel (Marla); grandchildren: Emma and Nathan; sister, Donna Mather; and brothers-in-law: Don Matezevich and Russ (Donna) Matezevich. Jim is further survived by his grand-dog Storm. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and sisters, Judy and Marilyn.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Burlington Hospital ICU for their care and compassion during this time.

Funeral Services for Jim will be held on Wednesday January 18, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends can visit with the family on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Honey Creek Cemetery (located behind Honey Creek Baptist Church).

