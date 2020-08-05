James R. Giannini

Visitation will be held today, Wednesday, August 5th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Prayers will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, August 6th, at 8:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. James Catholic Church, 5804 Sheridan Road, at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery. Due to the current health concerns and Wisconsin state statutes, masks are required, and social distancing is encouraged.