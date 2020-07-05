× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

4-21-1937 – 6-19-2020

RACINE – James R. Fiene passed away on June 19, 2020 at the age of 83.

Jim was born in LaCrosse, Wisconsin on April 21, 1937, the son of John and Hilda Fiene. He grew up in Green Bay, attending West High School, where he met his life partner, Roberta Sorensen. Upon his graduation from the U.S. Naval Academy, they married and moved to Norfolk, Virginia, where Jim served aboard the USS Holder (DDE 819).

Leaving the Navy after four years, he was employed by S.C. Johnson & Son for 38 years, holding positions in Engineering, Maintenance, Manufacturing, Quality Assurance, and Corporate Services.

You may remember Jim and his family riding their old-fashioned high-wheel bicycles in the Racine July 4th parades.

Survived by his beloved daughters, Pauline Fiene of Maui, Hawaii, and Elizabeth (Jeff) Adams of East Grand Rapids, Michigan, and dear grandchildren, Sam Adams and Tess Adams; his brother Tom (Nancy) Fiene; nieces and nephews Wendy, Julie, Sarah, Kate and Tom.

Preceded in death by his parents; Roberta, his much-loved wife of 58 years; his sister Sue Erlandson; and niece Cindy Erlandson.