Nov. 27, 1928—July 12, 2023

James Placencia Castaneda, 94, died at his residence on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Known as Jim or Jimmy, he was born in Pearsall, Texas on November 27, 1928 to Pablo and Francisca (nee Placencia) Castaneda; the first of ten children.

During the 1940’s, the Castaneda family would migrate north from Spring to Fall harvesting crops throughout the Midwest. While still in his teens, Jimmy made the decision to remain in Racine to seek regular employment. As he was the eldest, the rest of the family stayed as well. On weekends you would find Jimmy dancing the night away to his favorite orchestra. It was at one of these dances that he met his forever dance partner, Helen. In 1950, Jimmy was drafted into the army. Home on leave in 1951, he and Helen were married before he was deployed to Korea. Ultimately, he served as Staff Sergeant and Tank Commander with the 179th Tank Company, 45th Infantry Division of the Oklahoma National Guard. In July of 1952, his tank came under heavy artillery and he was wounded. By October of 1952, he had recovered from his injuries and received an honorable discharge. But it wasn’t until 2005 that the U.S. Military finally agreed to award him a Purple Heart.

After Korea, Jimmy pursued an apprenticeship while working as a machinist, eventually becoming a Tool and Die maker for American Motors / Chrysler in Kenosha, WI. He then proceeded to “push” a reluctant AMC to make the trades available to more people of color. Eventually, they honored him as an AMC Ambassador of the Year for his service to the community. And, at AMC’s request he was granted a leave of absence to teach trade skills at Gateway Technical College to non-English speakers. Jimmy and Helen both worked with the Catholic Missions of St. Lucy’s Church to help Latino immigrants settle in Racine. Jim was a member of Racine’s Southside Revitalization Project; a friend and counsel to Congressman Les Aspin; a member of the Mayor’s Commission on Human Rights (Racine); a board member of the Racine Spanish Center; a member of the Mexican-American Political and Educational Committee, as well as the Latin Business Group of Racine; a board member of the Urban League, and other organizations. In November of 2013, Jimmy and Helen were honored as Hispanic Family of the Year from United Migrant Opportunity Services (UMOS) for their collective service to the community.

As a young man Jimmy enjoyed playing baseball while also coaching in a Hispanic youth league. Later, he would coach his children’s teams. He loved to golf and to play dart ball; he was an active bowler in a league as recent as May of this year — all of which presented a challenge due to his Macular Degeneration.

Jimmy loved spending time with family and friends and sharing his passion for music and dance. At the drop of a hat, he would bring out his guitar (ukulele, keyboard or accordion). He spent the last few months bringing his guitar to join his friends at the Harmony Club on Thursdays at St. Richard’s. Towards the end of his life, he would advise “Whatever you do, don’t get old.” How fortunate for us that he did not heed his own advice.

James is survived by his loving wife, Helen of Racine and nine children: Marie Christina (Greg Padgett) of Wind Point, WI, Bob (Nancy Forbes Castaneda) of Racine, WI, David (Kathy Floch-Castaneda) of Racine, WI, Tony of Madison, WI, Lucy Castaneda Esterson (Scott Esterson) of Agoura Hills, CA, Patricia Castaneda Tucker (Michael J. Tucker) of Madison, WI, Tim of Ocala, FL, Mark (Priti Misra-Castaneda) of Dania Beach, FL, Laura of Oak Creek, WI, and Jimmy and Helen’s special family friend, Ron Salinas of Madison. James’ surviving siblings are Margie Ramirez, Paul Castaneda (Guadalupe), Jesse Castaneda (Marta), Mary Malacara Castaneda, Louisa Adsit Castaneda, Rudy Castaneda (Rosa), and Yolanda Castaneda. He is also survived by 29 beloved grandchildren, 26 adorable great-grandchildren, and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins.

James was predeceased by his parents: Pablo and Francisca Castaneda; his sisters: Victoria Barela and Micaela Jimenez; and his brothers-in-law: Amado Barela, Lupe Jimenez, Arcadio Ramirez and Ygnacio Juarez.

Mass of Christian Burial for James will be held at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Avenue, Racine on Monday, July 24, 2023 at 10:30AM. Visitation will be at the church on Sunday, July 23 from 4:00PM – 6:00PM, and also on Monday from 9:00AM until the time of Mass. Interment with Military Honors will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32 following Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, 1624 Yout Street, Racine, WI 53404 (www.vowvillages.com).

