 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James Paul Haase
0 Comments

James Paul Haase

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
James Paul Haase

RACINE – Mr. James P. Haase, 74, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, August 28, 2021, for a visitation from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. A eulogy will follow at 4:00 p.m.

Jim participated and provided music at Thoughts for Food for many years. Therefore, in his honor, memorials have been suggested to the Racine County Food Bank. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL

HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403 262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Drinking enough water may prevent heart problems

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News