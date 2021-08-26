James Paul Haase

RACINE – Mr. James P. Haase, 74, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, August 28, 2021, for a visitation from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. A eulogy will follow at 4:00 p.m.
Jim participated and provided music at Thoughts for Food for many years. Therefore, in his honor, memorials have been suggested to the Racine County Food Bank. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.
