James P. Lipari

1953—2022
Born August 19, 1953, in Stockton, CA to the late Frank and Dorothy Lipari.
Jim leaves behind to grieve, his loving wife, Jeanette Lebon-Lipari; his beloved children: Lisa (Jason) Lipari-Atherton and son, Robert Lipari; his brother, John (Debbie) Lipari and many nieces, nephew and loving friends.
Funeral services for Jim will be held at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Avedis Kalayjian and Fr. Yeprem Kelegian officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the church on Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. If you care to remember Jim other than flowers, donations to St. Jude’s would be appreciated.
A complete obituary appears on the funeral home website.
Purath-Strand
Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000