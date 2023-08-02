December 9, 1944—July 18, 2023

James P. Conte, Sr., 78, son of Peter and Sophie Conte passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. James was born on December 9, 1944 and was a lifelong resident of Racine. He retired from S.C. Johnson after 30+ years of employment. Preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Carol J. Conte; daughter, Carrie Conte; brother and sister-in-law: Howard and Gloria Schilke.

James is survived by his sister, Suzanne Conte; children: Lisa (Jesse) Shick and Brian (Jennifer) Conte and his grandchildren: Elizabeth, Alexandria, Isabella, Nicholas, Matthew, Megan, Melanie, Morgan and Austin along with his long time friend, Nancy as well as other relatives and friends.

James was a collector of paintings by local artist, Donald Vanderleest. Donald preserves the memories of local historical buildings including train stations and lighthouses both of which James loved. James also enjoyed spending many hours outside gardening, performing lawn care and bird watching. He remained active until the end of his life.

Funeral services will be held at First Evan. Lutheran Church, 728 Villa Street with Rev. John Roekle officiating on Tuesday, August 8th at 10:00 a.m. Family and friends may meet with the family from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to organizations that support lighthouse preservation and nature organizations.

