RACINE - James O. Parrish, age 80, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. His life was the embodiment of service to others within his family and in his community. He was born in Abington, Pennsylvania, September 12, 1940 to Henry Lippincott Parrish and Mary Ann Parrish (nee: Ogden). He grew up in Indianapolis and attended Shortridge High School.

Jim earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering at Purdue University in 1962, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, Iron Key, and Senior Class Treasurer. He served as an Officer in the U.S. Naval Reserve 1962-1964 and was honorably discharged at the rank of Lieutenant. Jim and Deanna (nee: Lynn) were married August 2, 1964. After earning his Master's degree in Industrial Administration at Purdue, they moved to Detroit and Jim worked at Ernst & Ernst before moving to Racine in 1974 to work at Twin Disc, Inc. He served as Chief Financial Officer at Twin Disc for 29 years, retiring in 2003.