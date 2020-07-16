James O. Oliver Sr.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 5, 1936 – July 8, 2020

RACINE – James Otis Oliver Sr., age 83, transitioned to his house in Heaven on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born in Enterprise, MS on October 5, 1936, the 7th of 9 sons and 3 daughters of the late Houston Sr. and Artis (Nee: Williams) Oliver.

James, affectionately known as “Jimmy Dale” or “Boss Man,” received his early education in Enterprise, MS. and later attended MATC in Milwaukee, WI. James retired from J.I. Case Company at the age of 45 in 1981. He started his first business venture while working at J.I. Case Company and continued to pursue his entrepreneurial spirit after retiring.

James was an entrepreneur at heart and his savvy business skills served him well during his 46 years as a business owner. He owned and co-owned business ventures with his brothers Walter, Joseph (Joe Frank) and Johnnie, as well as his wife Marie. His first business venture was Jimmy’s Mr. Kool’s, followed by Mr. Kool’s II, in Gulfport, MS, The Blue Room/Action Club, Oliver’s Temporary Service, and Marie Oliver Realty all in Racine, WI.