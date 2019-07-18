September 28, 1925 — July 14, 2019
RACINE — James ‘Jim’ O. Kimberlain, 93, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove.
A memorial service will be held at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave, on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Chad Kline officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Jim will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in a private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Living Faith Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
