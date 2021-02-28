1930—2021
James O. Himsel passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the age of 90.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Monday, March 8, at Grace Church, 3626 HWY 31 Racine, from 9-10. A Memorial Service will follow at 10AM.
The service can be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/graceinracine/.
