RACINE – James O. Fawver, 92, son of Floyd E. Fawver and Alice (Vaughn) Fawver, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019 in the presence of his family. He was born and raised in Seligman, in the Missouri Ozarks. He was very active in the Boy Scout program and tried to live up the to the Scout oath. He earned the Eagle Scout badge and the Order of the Arrow Brotherhood honor. He was drafted into the 5th army at the end of WW ll. He attended the University of Missouri and SW Missouri State College with an agriculture major. In college he met Rosemary Davis and their first date was a formal dance with the theme “Sentimental Journey.” On May 28th, 1950, while still in college, they were married by Dr. Fred Eastham in the First Baptist Church in Springfield, MO. They moved to Racine in 1951 and became members of the Grange Avenue Methodist Church (Christ Church Methodist). He was employed by J.I. Case Co., Modine, and 30 yrs. at Robert Bosch Corporation in Broadview, IL.