James Michael Hesse

March 22, 1942 - July 20, 2022

WAUNAKEE - James Michael Hesse, 80, passed away on July 20, 2022. Born in Racine, WI, on March 22, 1942.

Survived by his wife, Barbara (Vitcenda); his three children: Jane (Scott) Lagger, Ann (John) Desens, and Peter (Missy) Hesse; and by his siblings: Robert (Carol) Hesse and John (Kathy) Hesse; and by his grandchildren: Sam Lagger, Emma Lagger, Ted Lagger, Cate Desens, Jack Desens, Joe Hesse and Tom Hesse.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 29, at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Church in Woodruff, WI. Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM with a luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Lakeland Food Pantry.

