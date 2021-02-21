January 18, 1945—January 31, 2021

RACINE — James Michael Ellingson, age 76, passed away on Sunday, January 31st, 2021 at his residence.

Jim was born in Spokane, Washington on January 18th, 1945, son of late Elton and Alice (nee: Alfstad) Ellingson.

Jim was employed with J.I. Case for over thirty years until his retirement in 2000. He was a former member of the Moose Lodge since 1988. Retirement was filled with spending time with his family and friends.

Jim is survived by his son, Tony (Kathy) Ellingson, grand children Courtney (Dustin) Kollman, Lance Corporal Tyler Ellingson. Brothers Elton Jr. Ellingson, Lynn Ellingson, nephew Tony Ellingson, nieces Jeanie (Troy) Randash, Leslie (John) Bernhardt, Sherry Meyers, along with other relatives and dear friends.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday February 27, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Cancer Society have been suggested.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Aurora Cancer Care of Kenosha for their care of Jim.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY