RACINE—James Michael DeMark, age 71, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at The Villa at Lincoln Park. He was born in Racine, March 31, 1949, son of the late James and Ann (Nee: Filpi) DeMark.

Jim graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1967.” He proudly served in the U.S. Army 1970—1972 stationed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. On November 22, 1980, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church he was united in marriage to the love of his life Donna M. Desotell and together they raised three children: Bethany, Suzanne, and Michael. Jim was employed by S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc. for 41 years retiring in 2013. He was a member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church. Jim also belonged to SCJ “20 Year Club,” JMBA, Johnson Wax Golf and Bowling Leagues, and DeMark’s Bar Golf League. Jim enjoyed golfing, bowling, traveling, and sports. Most of all it was time spent with family and friends that he treasured most.

He will be dearly missed by his wife of nearly 40 years, Donna; children: Bethany and Darin Zimpel, Suzanne and Joshua Kristopeit, and Michael DeMark and Liza Schultz; grandson, Lennon Kristopeit; his brother, Jerry of St. Petersburg, FL with whom he had a special bond; sisters: Marie (Charlie) Jacobs, Pat Woitach, Pam (Steve) Bednarczyk; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: David (Mary) Desotell, Diana Bendix, Lonnie Albro, Denise (Anthony) Rossi, Kim Desotell; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and dear friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved grandson, Arlo; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Ralph and Rosalie Desotell; sister-in-law, Dorothy Albro; and brother-in-law, Daniel Desotell.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated, Friday, May 20, 2022, 5:00 p.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Avenue with Rev. Jose Mario Nieto officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 3:00 p.m.—5:00 p.m. Memorials to St. Edward’s Catholic Church or The Alzheimer’s Assn. or ADRC of Racine County have been suggested. A reception will follow.

