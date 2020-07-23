James Metz
December 19, 1944—June 25, 2020

James Metz, age 75, of Leesburg, FL formerly of Racine, WI passed away peacefully at his home on June 25, 2020. James was the owner of Sunburst Jewelers before retiring in 2005.

Please see the funeral home website for his full obituary

baldwincremation.com/obituaries/james-metz/

