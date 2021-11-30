December 27, 1939—November 21, 2021

EAU CLAIRE—James Marvin Sill, age 81 of Eau Claire, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. Jim was born in Montello, WI on December 27, 1939 to the late Joseph and Irma (Burdick) Sill.

Jim loved his family and his dogs. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage, fishing, his daily coffee, word searches and when he was younger he enjoyed being on his CB Radio and playing dice games. He was a social butterfly with the biggest heart that liked to have lots of fun. Jim would dance around just to be silly.

He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Jim is survived by his wife Christine; sons: Scott (Mary) Sill of Kentucky and Joe Sill of Wisconsin; daughter Brenda (Nicholas) Bacalakis of New York; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law Dennis (Sandra) Roushia of Wisconsin; sisters-in-law: Victoria (Clayton) Roth, Corlette Antinucci and Rene Thomas all of Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents, a sister in childhood, his best friend Jim Whitten and his favorite 4-legged companion Duke.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Burial will take place at West Lawn Cemetery in Racine at a later date.

