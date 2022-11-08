James M. Weill

Oct. 7, 1937 – Nov. 4, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT—James Michael Weill, 85, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born in Racine on October 7, 1937, to the late Alfred and Claire Weill.

Jim was a proud graduate of St. Catherine’s High School and recently attended a class reunion to visit with classmates. He went on to graduate from Marquette University before being employed at EATON Dynamatic in Kenosha for more than 30 years.

Jim was united in marriage to the love of his life, the former Signe Vallin, on August 6, 1966. James and Signe were snowbirds in Arizona during the winters until Signe became ill. They loved hiking in the mountains and hosting visitors. Signe preceded him in death on November 26, 2017.

Jim proudly and faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force. He loved to exercise every day and especially enjoyed running. He ran in the Lighthouse Run more times than you can count. Jim was proud to serve on the board and as the unofficial handyman for his condo complex both in Arizona and in Racine. He also enjoyed breakfasts out (Jim loved pecan pancakes!), regular Friday fish-frys with a good dark beer, and pizza every Sunday. He was a devoted Packer fan and proud supporter of his grandchildren at their school and sporting events. He liked to share stories about his electric car and was happy to help anyone he was able to.

Jim leaves to cherish his memory, his children: Vickie (Jim) Noll, Joe (Paula) Weill; grandchildren: Tom Noll, Dan Noll, Ashley Weill; brother, Tom Weill; sister, Pat (John) Heinrichs; brothers-in-law: Commander Richard Vallin (Ret), Bob (Jane) Vallin; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to his parents and wife, Jim is preceded in death by his grandson, Matthew Weill; sisters-in-law: Diane Weill, and Angie Vallin.

A memorial celebration of James’s life will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2022, 5:30 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Full Military Honors will follow the service.

