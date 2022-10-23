James M. Sookov, Jr.

Jan. 6, 1948—Oct. 10, 2022

BURLINGTON- James Michael Sookov, Jr., 74, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at The Bay at Burlington.

He was born on January 6, 1948 to the late James, Sr. and Leila (nee Harrington) Sookov in Wisconsin.

James was employed in numerous states doing construction, mostly concrete work. He enjoyed football, cars, history and cooking.

James is survived by his son, Joseph (Melanie Schultz) Sookov; sister, Jean Sookov; grandchildren: Joseph, Jr., Alyssa, Kayla; great-grandson, Levi; and close nephew, Christopher Jones. He is further survived by other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

James was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John; sisters: Patricia Domschen and Janet Racquer.

James lived life fully, with ups and downs. He will be dearly missed.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at The Bay at Burlington and to his guardian, Tom.

