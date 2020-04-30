James M. Simanek

Jim graduated from St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1979,” and furthered his education, graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. On September 16, 1989, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Marlene Seitz. Jim was employed by CNH for 29 years, retiring in 2018. He was a member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and as an Endowment Committee member. He was a talented musician who enjoyed playing the drums, trumpet, piano, and especially the accordion for impromptu performances at family birthdays and holidays. Jim enjoyed nature and long walks, one of his favorites being along Lake Michigan, but above all he loved to spend time with his family. Jim had a deep faith and his deep love of God played a role in every aspect of his life. He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend who will be dearly missed.