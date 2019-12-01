April 22, 1945 – November 23, 2019

RACINE – James M. Schiebenes, age 74, left this world to join the choir in heaven on Saturday, November 23, 2019. James was born in Milwaukee on April 22, 1945, son of Robert and Dorothy (nee: Feyrer) Schiebenes.

He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of the Air Force Drum and Bugle Corps. On May 10, 1986, Jim was united in marriage to Grace VanderLeest at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. A talented vocalist and instrumentalist, Jim shared his abilities helping many area drum and bugle corps and also directed and sang in many local churches. Jim honored many local veterans by playing Taps at funerals and various veteran ceremonies.

Jim will be dearly missed by his wife, Grace; children, Denise (Jeff) Voelz, Michael Corcoran; grandchildren, Jacob, Sarah and Nicole Voelz, and Brittany (Ocie) Peet; 5 great grandchildren; brother, Robert Schiebenes; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jan Schiebenes, Joyce Lundgren, Lorraine Kennedy, Richard (Barbara) VanderLeest, Bernard VanderLeest, Eugene VanderLeest; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

