April 22, 1945 — November 23, 2019
RACINE — James M. Schiebenes, age 74, left this world to join the choir in heaven on Saturday November 23, 2019.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a memorial service to start at 11:00 a.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAain St., Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
