James M. Schiebenes
0 comments

James M. Schiebenes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

April 22, 1945 — November 23, 2019

RACINE — James M. Schiebenes, age 74, left this world to join the choir in heaven on Saturday November 23, 2019.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a memorial service to start at 11:00 a.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover.

Please see Sunday’s Journal Times or the funeral home website for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAain St., Racine, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News