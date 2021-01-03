James M. Nesbitt, 68, passed away at Ascension-All Saints on Saturday, December 19, 2020. His Memorial Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, January 6th at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, there will a 25 person limit for Service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.