December 21, 1950—December 12, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT—James M. Moran, age 70, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

James was born in Racine on December 21, 1950 to the late David and Jeanette (nee Kaser) Moran. James was a lifetime resident of Lake Park, residing at his home on Lake Michigan.

Jim was last employed at Carlson Racine Roofing and Sheet Metal, retiring in 2006. Jim was a talented craftsman who enjoyed working on his many projects and was always a perfectionist.

Surviving are his sons: Christian (Michelle) Chesson of Nekoosa, WI and Michael Moran Kenosha WI; sister, Susan (Curtis) Chapman of Coffeyville, KS; brother, Jerry (Lori) Moran of Mount Pleasant; along with grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many great friends.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Joann Moran.

Services celebrating Jim’s life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Memorials to the American Cancer Society have been suggested.

The Family would like to say a special thanks to Eileen Snider, BSN, Kindred Hospice.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

(262) 552-9000