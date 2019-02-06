Try 1 month for 99¢
James M. Mikula

June 1, 1956 — January 29, 2019

GREENVILLE — passed away peacefully at home on January 29, 2019 at the age of 62 years.

Loving father of Katie (Jacob) Brennan and Amanda (Kevin Fischer) Mikula. Brother of Jan (Dave). Uncle of Kristin, Kevin (Kayla), and Kimberly (Dan). Further survived by other relatives and friends.

James fought his four year battle with cancer with faith, strength, and dignity.

A memorial service will be held on February 13th, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Caledonia (7900 Nicholson Rd. Racine, WI 53108) at 11am. Visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at church.

Molthen Bell

MolthenBell_cares@wisconsinfh.com

414-762-0154

