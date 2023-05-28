Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Dec. 15, 1950—May 21, 2023

James M. La Fournier (Jim), 72, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at The Villa at Lincoln Park after a long illness. He was born in Racine on December 15, 1950, to the late Jerome and Marianne (nee: Jim) La Fournier.

Jim was married to the former Karen Burns in May 1982, and they eventually divorced. He loved his Harley, his Mustang and liked going to car shows. He also enjoyed watching Wrestling on Monday and Friday nights and all the old TV shows. Jim last worked at Bucyrus Erie before retiring.

Surviving him are his daughter, Jessica (John) Shaw; grandsons: Ashton, and Caleb; sister, Lyn Zaehler; nephew, Dan Wensing (Matthew Cole); his former wife and friend, Karen La Fournier; his best friend of over 60 years, Frank Vego; and many cousins.

Preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Ken Zaehler.

The family would like to thank the Villa and Compassus Hospice for their care of Jim.

Per Jim’s wishes, there will be no service.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: