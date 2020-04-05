James M. “Jim” Wallace passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the age of 73.
Beloved husband of 36 years to Rosemary D. (nee: Fox). Loving dad of Angela Marie (Andy) Molina and Dawn Marie Kelly. Dear grandpa of Nicholas (Merima) Brennan, Miles Wallace, Quin Simanek, Ethan Simanek, Eliana Simanek and Jesse Kelly. Brother of Kenneth (Runell) Wallace, Kathryn Medley and Martha Simons.
Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents William M. and Lita M. (nee: Hough) Wallace and his brother John Henry Wallace.
Services for Jim will be held at a later date and he will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Jim served his country in the Army and was a member of the American Legion-Post #219. He retired from the United States Postal Service. Jim loved everyone and will be deeply missed. Hug everyone while you still can.
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES
414-761-2750
