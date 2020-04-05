James M. "Jim" Wallace

Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents William M. and Lita M. (nee: Hough) Wallace and his brother John Henry Wallace.

Services for Jim will be held at a later date and he will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Jim served his country in the Army and was a member of the American Legion-Post #219. He retired from the United States Postal Service. Jim loved everyone and will be deeply missed. Hug everyone while you still can.