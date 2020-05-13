James M. DeMark
0 comments

James M. DeMark

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

March 31, 1949—May 6, 2020

RACINE—James Michael DeMark, age 71, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Due to the current health situation services will be private for immediate family. Family and friends may livestream the service, Friday, May 15, 2020, 1:30 pm by going to www.meredithfuneralhome.com, James DeMark Page, Services and click LiveStream.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of James DeMark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News