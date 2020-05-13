James M. DeMark

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

RACINE—James Michael DeMark, age 71, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Due to the current health situation services will be private for immediate family. Family and friends may livestream the service, Friday, May 15, 2020, 1:30 pm by going to www.meredithfuneralhome.com, James DeMark Page, Services and click LiveStream.