James M. DeMark

Jim graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1967”. He proudly served in the U.S Army 1970—1972 stationed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. On November 22, 1980, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church he was united in marriage to the love of his life Donna M. Desotell and together they raised 3 children, Bethany, Suzanne, and Michael. Jim was employed by S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc. for forty-one years retiring in 2013. He was a member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church. Jim also belonged to SCJ “20 Year Club”, JMBA, Johnson Wax Golf and Bowling Leagues, and DeMark’s Bar Golf League. Jim enjoyed golfing, bowling, traveling, and sports. Most of all it was time spent with family and friends that he treasured most.