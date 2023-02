James Lueneburg, age 77 passed away February 5, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023, Faith Lutheran Church, 601 E. Glendale Ave., Appleton, WI 54911. Visitation at church 9:00-11:00 a.m. Inurnment at later date. For full obituary or to leave online condolences, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.