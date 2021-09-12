RACINE—James Louis Scherer, son of Elmer and June Scherer of Racine, WI, passed away on September 3, 2021 at home, surrounded by his family. He bravely battled myelodysplastic syndrome for a few years, which progressed into acute myeloid leukemia in Spring of 2021. Jim fought hard and was able to spend a beautiful summer with his family enjoying family dinners, multiple camping trips, and fishing excursions. Near the end of the summer, the cancer began to take a firmer hold. His family is thankful for the extra time and memories of this past summer and grateful that his suffering was not prolonged.

The family sends its heartfelt thanks to Dr. H. Marshall Matthews and all at the Matthews Oncology Associates for the very personal care they provided to Jim and his wife of 32 years, Pat. An additional heartfelt thanks to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for support on Jim’s final day.

Jim was born in Chicago, IL and grew up in Racine, WI, where he moved with his parents and sister, Joan. He attended high school in Racine and continued his education at UW-Parkside and UW-Milwaukee, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology. As a young man, he proudly served our country in the United States Coast Guard.