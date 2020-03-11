James Littleton
August 7, 1958 - March 6, 2020
RACINE — James "Jimmy" Littleton, 61, passed away unexpectedly at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Friday, March 6, 2020.
He was born in Jerome, Idaho on August 7, 1958 to Nelson and Mary Ellen (O'Donnell) Littleton. Jimmy was united in marriage to Laura Adamson in Racine on July 21, 1979. He worked in maintenance at Elmwood Plaza and St. Edwards Catholic Church. Jimmy enjoyed camping, buying and going to the movies, but most of all he loved being a Grandpa and Great Grandpa.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Laura, children, Douglas (Stacey) Littleton, Nicole (Chris) Greider and Jamie (Matt) Martinsen, grandchildren; Erica, Gabriella, Amanda, Briana, Douglas Jr, Matthew, Michael, Hannah, Isabela, Anabelle, Logan and Allisen, great-granddaughter, Amber and brother, Hugh (Pat Klein) Goodwin. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Mary Ellen and Audry “Pete” Payton and his brother, Claude “Roy” Littleton.
In keeping with Jimmy's wishes, private services have taken place.
