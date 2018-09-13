James LaBelle

April 30, 1942 – September 11, 2018
RACINE – James A. LaBelle, 76, received the promise of eternal life on Tuesday, September 11, 2018.
He was born in Antigo, WI, on April 30, 1942, son of the late Roy and Clara (Née: Wagner) LaBelle. Jim was united in marriage to the love of his life, Kay Marie Drye, on July 1, 1967, at St. Victor Catholic Church in Monroe, WI.
Jim graduated from high school in White Lake in 1960. He attended the Dominican College of Racine and University of Wisconsin – Parkside, graduating in 1979. He honorably and faithfully served his country in the United States National Guard. He worked for 32 years for InSinkErator, retiring as the Director of Credit and Collections, in 1997. Jim was a member of the Kiwanis Club of West Racine for 20 years. He proudly served as the secretary for 12 years and was the recipient of the prestigious Hixson Award for his service to the community. Above all, Jim loved his family tremendously and treasured all the time he was able to spend with them.
Jim leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 51 years, Kay LaBelle; daughter, Andrea (Michael) Reynolds, grandchildren, Ryan LaBelle Reynolds, Connor LaBelle Reynolds; brother, Larry LaBelle; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.
In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his son, Matthew LaBelle; sister, Carol (Delmer) Wojan; sisters-in-law, Beverly LaBelle and Judy Barmore.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 15, 2018, 12:00pm, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the Mass. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. The family has suggested memorials to Kiwanis Club of West Racine or to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.
The family would like to extend a heart-felt “Thank You” to the staff at Hospice Alliance, the staff at Froedtert Hospital, as well as Dr. Robert Gullberg and Dr. Howard Short for the care given to Jim during this difficult time.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
