Dec. 25, 1935—Dec. 27, 2021

ST. CLOUD, MN — James L. “Jim” Swanson, age 86, passed away in St. Cloud, Minnesota on December 27, 2021 with his beloved husband, John Mazzitello, at his side. Born December 25, 1935 to Leslie and Lydia (Stenstrom) Swanson, Jim grew up in the small town of Sycamore, Illinois, graduating from Petersburg High School in 1954. The first in his family to attend college, Jim graduated from Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois in 1958. After earning a master’s degree in education from the University of Illinois Champaign Urbana, Jim began a long career with Racine Unified Public Schools in Racine, Wisconsin, where he taught special education students for many years, eventually supervising and innovating creative system changes. Jim’s kind, gentle, thoughtful approach to his students supported lifelong relationships with “Mr. Swanson” and forged friendships with many of their parents. Jim was a loving and attentive father to his children from his first marriage (Judith (Hemwall) Swanson), Kara W. Swanson (Washington Taylor) of Cambridge, MA and Ieva M. Swanson (Timothy Holy) of Olivette, Missouri.

Moving to Minnesota to share his life with John in 1998, Jim began a second life filled with appreciation for the woods, lakes, (their lake cabin in northern Minnesota) and birds (with many feeders on their deck overlooking the Mississippi River), the cultural offerings of the Twin Cities: (member of the Minneapolis Art Institute and the Swedish Institute) and St. Cloud, and a devotion to British comedy TV series and TV’s “The Big Bang Theory.” Jim loved crossword puzzles and devoured books of puzzles on a weekly basis. He was a life-time member of the “Freedom from Religion Foundation” which advocates for constitutional separation of church and state; he supported Planned Parenthood, the Sierra Club, the Audubon Society, the Nature Conservancy, the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Humane Society and the ACLU.

Jim was a devoted husband, having cared for his husband John through many serious medical challenges. Jim grew up in Abe Lincoln country and became a self-taught expert on all things Lincoln-related, having read and visited every site connected to him more than once. He was a member of the New Salem Lincoln League in Petersburg. Jim felt a strong affinity with Lincoln, especially related to Lincoln’s known depression. Throughout his life, Jim expressed his fine taste and creativity in many artistic pursuits and handicrafts, including painting, ceramics, needlepoint, and wood carving. He was an expert cook and championship cookie baker, producing innumerable varieties at Christmas time, which he carefully mailed to lucky recipients.

Jim was predeceased by his sister, Anne and his daughter, Kirsten Lise; is fondly remembered by his siblings: George (Sandra), Steven (Barbara), Sheryl (Errol) and Sally; and will be greatly missed by his grandchildren: Logan James Swanson, Kendra Celeste Swanson, Clarissa Taylor Swanson and Linnea Raedon Holy; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and special friend, Bill Keagle. Jim loved dogs, and will also be sadly missed by his little Sheltie, Bonnie Two Shoes. Date, time and place of a Memorial to be announced at a future date. R.I.P.