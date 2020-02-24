James L. Dickert
July 21, 1936 — February 18, 2020
James Louis Dickert, age 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Racine, July 21, 1936, son of the late Anthony “Duke” and Mae (Nee: Carbonneau) Dickert.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1533 Erie St., Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the funeral home 4-7 p.m. and on Tuesday at the church 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Private interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Duke and Mae Dickert Family Fund c/o the Racine Community Foundation.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 Main St. Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
