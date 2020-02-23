James L. Dickert

July 21, 1936 – February 18, 2020
James Louis Dickert, age 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Racine, July 21, 1936, son of the late Anthony “Duke” and Mae (Nee: Carbonneau) Dickert.
Jim attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School, St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1955”, studied six years at Divine Word Seminary, and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Marquette University.
After graduating from Marquette, Jim started his professional career with City of Racine Parks and Recreation Department. After time with the city, Jim began his career as a Real Estate Professional for Bud Orth Agency and eventually founded Heritage Realty with two partners, serving as president. During his career, he was also president of Heritage Realty Development Corp, Heritage Builders, and a partner at Light House Title Corporation.
Jim was best described as a man ahead of his time, a true visionary who had his hometown at the forefront of his mind. A good friend recently said, “You can’t look North, South, East, or West without Jim Dickert having an impact.” He was critical in the development of Heritage Heights, The Shores, and Jamestown residential developments and others. Over three decades ago, Jim saw a need for an event showcasing the housing industry. The result was the first Home Expo, 36 years later the annual event still occurs. His community engagements were vast over the years, some include; RAMAC, serving as a member of RUSD school board, Hammes Field creation committee, leading development efforts for the St. Catherine’s Alumni Center and instrumental in the creation of the Racine Community Outpost in 1993, a non-for-profit organization which supported the Community Oriented Policing, known as COP Houses today. Jim was raised by parents who believed in giving back to the community and wanted to memorialize their compassion and empathy to those in need, so he created a fund in their honor the Duke and Mae Dickert Fund.
His interests outside of work included spending time with his family, reading, an intense passion for history and good old bantering with his friends, family, or someone he encountered that day. While Jim’s career and community involvement throughout Racine was at his core, he would often say “My girls are my whole life.” That love also extended to his wife of thirty-three years, step-children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.
Surviving are, his wife, Dixie (Nee; Keller); beloved children, Heidi Dickert, Heather Dickert (fiancé Mark Heisman), Holly (Tom) Moore; grandchildren, Ellena and Brady Moore, Brady Heisman; his loved stepchildren, Greg and Kathy Briscoe, Carrie Creamer, Julie and Danny Bakes; eight step grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ann (Ray) Coffin, Margie (John) Burgess, Cathy (Tom) Scoville, Carol (Jacob) Scherer; sister-in-law, Judy Dickert; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, David Dickert, Lee Dickert; former wife, Pat Dickert, beloved sister in law Pat Dickert: step-son, Mark Briscoe; niece, Jennifer Dickert.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1533 Erie St, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the funeral home 4-7 p.m. and on Tuesday at the church 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Private interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Duke and Mae Dickert Family Fund C/O Racine Community Foundation.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to John Dickert, Porter Venn and Mike Cundari for the companionship they provided up until the end. Additionally, we’d like to thank Bethany Dickert and the Seasons Hospice Team, the staff at Parkview Gardens and Dinah Rockett for their loving and compassionate care.
