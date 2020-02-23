James L. Dickert

Jim was best described as a man ahead of his time, a true visionary who had his hometown at the forefront of his mind. A good friend recently said, “You can’t look North, South, East, or West without Jim Dickert having an impact.” He was critical in the development of Heritage Heights, The Shores, and Jamestown residential developments and others. Over three decades ago, Jim saw a need for an event showcasing the housing industry. The result was the first Home Expo, 36 years later the annual event still occurs. His community engagements were vast over the years, some include; RAMAC, serving as a member of RUSD school board, Hammes Field creation committee, leading development efforts for the St. Catherine’s Alumni Center and instrumental in the creation of the Racine Community Outpost in 1993, a non-for-profit organization which supported the Community Oriented Policing, known as COP Houses today. Jim was raised by parents who believed in giving back to the community and wanted to memorialize their compassion and empathy to those in need, so he created a fund in their honor the Duke and Mae Dickert Fund.