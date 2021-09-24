James Knox Ashford

Jim was recognized for numerous achievements and was voted into the Automotive Hall of Fame. He was awarded Outstanding Business Leader of the prestigious Northwood Institute, a Distinguished Eagle Scout award, and the Mississippi State University National Alumnus of the Year in 1996.

After retirement, Jim was able to focus his time and energy on his wife, Jacque, his three children and his beloved MSU Bulldogs. He served on the MSU Foundation Board for 18 years and was National General Chairman of the Campaign for Mississippi State in 1993.

Jim and Jacque enjoyed spending their retirement playing golf and being with friends in Naples, FL and at Highland Falls Country Club in Highlands, NC where he shot his only hole in one. Jim loved cheering on his seven grandchildren at their sporting events in Charlotte, his daily run and workout, watching western movies and a full pour of Chardonnay. As Jim would say, “If you ever get to it, and don’t do it, you may never get to it to do it again, so do it.” After Jim’s wife of 52 years passed away in 2013, Jim rekindled his relationship with his high school sweetheart, Linda Hobbs and they married in 2014. She was a great source of love, joy and companionship. We are so thankful for Linda.