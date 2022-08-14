Jan. 18, 1931—Aug. 10, 2022

CALEDONIA – James K. Prochaska, 91, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Jim was born in Caledonia on January 18, 1931, to the late Emil and Helen (nee, Kvapil) Prochaska. On March 30, 1973, Jim married the former Janice L. Adams in Waukegan.

He served in the Wisconsin Air National Guard, 128th Aircraft Control and Warning in Bangor, ME. Jim loved his Savior, family and farming. He, along with his brothers owned Prochaska Brothers Farms. Jim also loved spending his time fishing and turkey hunting.

Survivors include his wife, Janice L. Prochaska; son, Keith Prochaska; granddaughter, Jennifer L. Baum; sister, Patricia Frank; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Carol Prochaska, Jacqueline Kortendick, John and Elyse Adams, Karen Adams and Carol Adams; and his fur buddy, Brett. Jim is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his sons, Kurt Prochaska and Jeffrey Prochaska; daughter, Jamie Prochaska; and his brothers, Harvey Prochaska, Roland Prochaska and Donald Prochaska.

Funeral service for Jim will be held at Living Water Lutheran Church, 6525 Milwaukee Ave. in Wind Lake, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 12:00 noon. Interment will take place at Caledonia Memorial Park Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the church on Tuesday morning from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon. Memorials may be directed to World Home & Joint Mission or Living Water Lutheran Church.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Compassus Hospice, especially, his caregivers, Liz, Anthony, Tracey and Carissa for all their care and compassion.

