Jim was born in Racine on September 21, 1948, to Robert and Doris Morrison. Graduated from Horlick High School in 1967. Volunteered for the Draft in 1968 and was sent to Vietnam with the Army. He received the Army commendation medal, and two Bronze Star medals, also the C.I.B. Badge. He returned home after 1 1/2 years and married Beverly, (she passed in 2012). He helped raise her two daughters, Babette and Kimberly and worked for Warren Industries in Racine for 40 years, having to take a medical retirement in 2015.