September 21, 1948—June 5, 2023
James (Jim) Morrison passed away on June 5, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Jim was born in Racine on September 21, 1948, to Robert and Doris Morrison. Graduated from Horlick High School in 1967. Volunteered for the Draft in 1968 and was sent to Vietnam with the Army. He received the Army commendation medal, and two Bronze Star medals, also the C.I.B. Badge. He returned home after 1 1/2 years and married Beverly, (she passed in 2012). He helped raise her two daughters, Babette and Kimberly and worked for Warren Industries in Racine for 40 years, having to take a medical retirement in 2015.
Jim enjoyed wood working, growing a garden in the backyard, riding his motorcycle, and loved his dog, Honey Dew and cat, Buddy.
His entire life he believed in honesty, hard work, and helping folks and animals whenever he could.
He is survived by his brothers and sisters: Roger, Randy, Bob and Andrea Morrison, Dawn Hope, Lona Christensen, Shelly Tennessen, Char Helman, and surviving spouses.
Per Jim’s wishes, a private funeral will be held. Committal service to be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 2:00PM. All are welcome to attend.
Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory
8226-Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
(262) 652-1943