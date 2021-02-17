 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James 'Junior' May
0 comments

James 'Junior' May

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

December 16, 1952—February 11, 2021

FRANKSVILLE – James “Junior” May, age 68, passed away at his residence on February 11, 2021.

He was born on December 16, 1952 in Racine, WI to parents Alfred and Eleanor (nee: Ulrick) May. James was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving in Korea during the Vietnam War. On December 16, 1977, he married the love of his life, Mary Goebel, and were married for 43 years. For 42 years, he worked at Merchants as a diesel mechanic. In his free time, he enjoyed bow hunting, fishing, gardening, and riding motorcycles. James loved watching and following the Green Bay Packers. James and Mary enjoyed going to Lambeau Field and visiting the Packers Hall of Fame. He will be remembered as a loving, hardworking husband and brother and will be dearly missed.

James is survived by his loving wife, Mary; siblings, Bob (Jan) May, Bill (Cindy) May, Jerry (Pam) May, Mary Madisen, Barb (Dan) Owens, and Joyce (Larry) Djurich; sisters-in-law, Grethcen (Bill) Zupek, Becky Goebel, Catherine (Colin) Barfoot, Paula (Paul) Magnuson, and Anne (Tim) Foster; many other relatives, family and friends.

Full military honors and interment will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Please meet at the funeral home at 12:30 pm for the procession to the cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Season’s Hospice for their wonderful care of James.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why double masking works better

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News