James 'Junior' May

He was born on December 16, 1952 in Racine, WI to parents Alfred and Eleanor (nee: Ulrick) May. James was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving in Korea during the Vietnam War. On December 16, 1977, he married the love of his life, Mary Goebel, and were married for 43 years. For 42 years, he worked at Merchants as a diesel mechanic. In his free time, he enjoyed bow hunting, fishing, gardening, and riding motorcycles. James loved watching and following the Green Bay Packers. James and Mary enjoyed going to Lambeau Field and visiting the Packers Hall of Fame. He will be remembered as a loving, hardworking husband and brother and will be dearly missed.