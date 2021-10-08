James 'Jimmy' Lee Hamilton

March 30, 1990—October 5, 2021
RACINE—James Lee “Jimmy” Hamilton, 31 years old of Racine, WI passed away Tuesday October 5, 2021. He was born March 30, 1990, in Libertyville, IL the son of Lisa Hamilton and Matt Sidrevics, living in Twin Lakes, WI before settling in Racine, WI. Jimmy proudly owned and operated Jim and Joe Moving Co. for the past six years. He was a 31-year-old amazing and talented young man, with talents in so many areas. Jimmy’s greatest love was music and playing his guitar. He was well read and a gifted writer. Jimmy was highly intelligent and always eager to learn more. He had a great sense of humor and had the ability to make everyone laugh. He was generous, kind, and a great friend to all.
Survivors include: his parents, Lisa (Matt Sidrevics) Hamilton-Sidrevics of Antioch, IL; three siblings: William (Mehia) Hamilton of Madison, WI, Jennifer Hamilton and Joe Hamilton both of Antioch, IL; a niece Haylee Hamilton of Antioch, IL; aunts and uncles: Sue and Steve Seymour of Zion, IL, Diane and Jim Faller of Ingleside, IL, and Lori Levy of Schaumburg, IL; cousins: Cassie, Sam, Tim, Jordan, and Jessie; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday October 9, 2021, from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83) Antioch, IL, 60002, with funeral services commencing at 2:00 PM. Interment will be private. Please sign the online guest book for Jimmy at www.strangfh.com.