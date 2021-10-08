James 'Jimmy' Lee Hamilton

RACINE—James Lee “Jimmy” Hamilton, 31 years old of Racine, WI passed away Tuesday October 5, 2021. He was born March 30, 1990, in Libertyville, IL the son of Lisa Hamilton and Matt Sidrevics, living in Twin Lakes, WI before settling in Racine, WI. Jimmy proudly owned and operated Jim and Joe Moving Co. for the past six years. He was a 31-year-old amazing and talented young man, with talents in so many areas. Jimmy’s greatest love was music and playing his guitar. He was well read and a gifted writer. Jimmy was highly intelligent and always eager to learn more. He had a great sense of humor and had the ability to make everyone laugh. He was generous, kind, and a great friend to all.