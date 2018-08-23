UNION GROVE – James “Jimmy” Brever, age 64, passed away on July 31, 2018.
Jimmy is survived by his sister, Denise (Gary) Winebarger; and nieces, April and BethAnn Winebarger.
Memorial services will take place at 3pm on Friday, August 24, 2018 at the Southern Wisconsin Center—Cottage 18, 21425 Spring Street, Union Grove.
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
