James "Jimmy" Brever

UNION GROVE – James “Jimmy” Brever, age 64, passed away on July 31, 2018.

Jimmy is survived by his sister, Denise (Gary) Winebarger; and nieces, April and BethAnn Winebarger.

Memorial services will take place at 3pm on Friday, August 24, 2018 at the Southern Wisconsin Center—Cottage 18, 21425 Spring Street, Union Grove.

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

