James 'Jim' William Pirnstill

RACINE – James William “Jim” Pirnstill, age 78, of Racine, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, December 26, 2021. He was born on June 12, 1943 in Bucyrus, Ohio, the son of the late Karl and Martha (Bieber) Pirnstill.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on January 8, 2022 at 5:00 PM. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home prior to the service for visitation from 3:00 to 5:00 PM. A reception will follow the service. To view the service online, visit Jim’s page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation/services and then Live Stream. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Jim. Online condolences may be made at meredithfuneralhome.com.